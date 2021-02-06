Sneaker Battle: Harden vs. Kyrie vs. Durant

WHEN it comes to signature sneakers, there’s no doubt about it: Brooklyn is stacked.

With James Harden coming into the fold, bringing with him the Harden Vol. 5 from adidas, he completes the Nets' signature shoe trinity with Kevin Durant (KDs, Nike) and Kyrie Irving (Kyries, also from Nike).

Here’s a look at each athlete's signature shoe, with prices and where to cop. Which one is your pick in this Sneaker Battle?

Harden Vol. 5 Futurenatural

P7,000

Buy At: adidas, Titan

The Harden Vol. 5 Futurenatural was designed by Jalal Enayah, the brains behind a few Jordan Westbrooks. Design-wise, it’s both pared back (no more half-moon midsole overlay for the laces) and boldly forward (see: those colored blobs). The Futurenatural in its name refers to the seamless one piece upper, anchored by a sole with Boost and Lightstrike tech.

The shoe was just released this month. Two colorways are available: the ‘Crystal White’ and the ‘Core Black’.

KD 13

P7,645

Buy at: Nike, Toby’s Sports, Forum Outlet Store, Titan (see below)

The KD 13 is the oldest signature shoe on this list, and has been available since the middle of last year. For value-minded sneakerheads, that means you can already find KD 13s with big discounts in sporting goods houses or outlet stores (we linked to one above). On the official Nike site, they’re at P7,645, with three colorways on tap. You can find its more adventurous colorways — like the ’University Blue’ or ‘Black/University Red & Lucky Green’ — on Titan.

The KD13 is a clean, no-frills basketball sneakers that takes design inspiration from the Air Jordan 1. It features double stacked, full-length Zoom Air cushioning, plus additional cushioning at the forefoot.

Kyrie 7

P6,895

Buy at: Nike, Titan

Released late last year, the Kyrie 7s have become a canvas for a fruitful and fervent outpouring of colorways. On Titan, there are at least 11 colorways on display — with three of them already sold out. The latest, the alien-themed ‘Rayguns’ and the snazzy ‘Chinese New Year’, just came online this week, so cop fast before they're gone, too.

From its launch, the Kyrie 7 was built to reflect its namesake’s varied interests, so we can expect a clutch of more colorways to come. But even in its base configurations, the Kyrie 7 is already quite the looker, with the sawtoothed flaring on its midsole to the textured details of its uppers.