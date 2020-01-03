Jordan Defy + other classic comeback kicks: These 7 sneakers are on sale this weekend

As we ring in 2020, the past is making a comeback with retro style shoes built with modern tech and classic shoes remade for the new decade. These are seven classic sneakers that go on sale this weekend.

Nike LeBron Soldier 13

P5,756 (from P7,195)

Whether on hardwood or blacktop, you can depend on the Nike LeBron Soldier 13 for reliable traction, a good fit, and responsive cushioning. Rule like the King in these white sneaks. Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Nike Zoom Rize

P5,756 (from P7,195)

The Nike Zoom Rize boasts a super bouncy feel and good heel-to-toe transitions with every step — and this sale won’t make your wallet feel just as lightweight. Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Jordan Defy

P5,036 (from P6,295)

Pay homage to the GOAT with the Jordan Defy, which takes its cues from the performance tech and design of Air Jordans. Decked with materials like leather and suede, the Defy puts a little street style on the court. Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Adidas Harden Vol. 4

P5,600 (from P7,000)

Make hard, decisive cuts like the Beard (or perhaps his barber) with the shoes specifically designed for him, the Harden Vol. 4s. While most basketball shoes focus on the bounce, these focus on traction for better fourth quarter performance. Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Nike Cortez

P3,196 (from P4,195)

Very few running shoes could match the mileage the Nike Cortez got in the movie Forrest Gump, which featured a considerable amount of running. This pair might even take you just as far. Available only in select Urban Athletics outlets. Check a list of their branches here.

Adidas P.O.D. S3.1

P4,200

Bring back ‘90s retro comfort and design with the eye-catching Adidas P.O.D. S3.1. Look good in the gym, on the streets, and, if you’re as bold these shoes, in the boardroom for only P4,200. Available only in select Urban Athletics outlets. Check a list of their branches here.

Nike Run Swift

PHP 2,595 (from P3,495)

Get lightweight running performance for the lightweight price of only P2,595 with the Nike Run Swift — best known among runners for breathable comfort, wearability, and responsiveness. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.