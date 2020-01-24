7 sneakers on sale for Chinese New Year weekend

Start the Lunar New Year with a bit of prosperity luck. Whether you’re looking for shoes that are built like on-court tanks or that fit like a pair of very snug socks, you’ll feel lucky all year in shoes that won’t break bank so early in the year. These seven shoes are on sale this weekend.

adidas Ultraboost 2.0

P7,120 (from P8,900)

No matter where your training takes you, the adidas Ultraboost 2.0 will adjust to your every need. Designed to fit snugly and comfortably with a stretchy knit upper, the Ultraboost 2.0 will push you to go even harder. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Air Jordan 12 Retro

P7,084 (from P9,445)

Dubbed as one of the most durable Air Jordans of all time, the Air Jordan 12 Retro adapts the technologies of its predecessor’s unique traction design and cushioning technology. The upgrade, however, can be felt the most in how it supports your feet. Look at the heft in those chunky kicks! Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Nike LeBron Soldier XIII

P5,396 (from P7,195)

Inspired by Bron’s dedication to the game, the LeBron Soldier XIII is designed to go the distance, working with you to push further and harder in every performance. Unlike other shoes that are designed to be as light as possible, these sneakers are built like tanks for even better traction than its predecessor. Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer

P4,595 (from P7,645)

Lightweight, breathable, and durable, the Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer is also made from eco-conscious materials — each pair is claimed to contain the equivalent of six recycled plastic bottles. But these shoes are also highly praised for their fit and feel. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Nike Varsity Compete Trainer

P2,595 (from P3,495)

Reliable for both everyday use and high-intensity interval training, the Nike Varsity Compete Trainer is equipped with enhanced traction and durable materials for most dry surfaces. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Nike Air Max Sequent 4

P3,495 (from P4,995)

While the Nike Air Max Sequent 4 is best for training sessions in warm weather conditions, it won’t fail you even when in rainy weather. The breathable upper will wick the sweat off your feet dry, no matter how intense your run. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Nike Women's Legend React 'Lava Glow'

P3,496.5 (from P4,995)

Treat your girl's feet to the comfortable cushioning tech of the Nike Women’s Legend React ‘Lava Glow.’ Affordable, comfortable, and stylish, the Lava Glow will react and adjust to the feet’s every movement and make runs and casual training more efficient and dynamic. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.