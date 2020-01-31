Need some bouncy shoes? These 7 sneakers are on sale this weekend

Bounce like you've never bounced when you don one of these pairs. Equipped with the best in cushioning tech by the authorities in sports shoes, these seven shoes on sale this weekend will have you running or playing faster, higher, and stronger.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34

P4,295 (fromP5,795)

Nike’s Air Zoom technology has always been the main feature of the Pegasus series. Its 34th iteration, however, has been updated with a more comfortable, more responsive, and more focused fitting. These shoes are comfy enough to use straight out of the box — no break-in period needed. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Nike Air Zoom Winflo 6

P3,996 (from P4,995)

The Nike Air Zoom Winflo 6 may not be as flashy as other shoes built with Air Zoom, but it makes up for it with a more sculpted shape and design. The Winflo 6 was redesigned from the ground up, starting with two cushioning units to make it more responsive in every step. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.

Nike Zoom Rize

P5,037 (from P7,195)

The Nike Zoom Rize may make you rethink your past running shoe choices. Aside from providing excellent ankle support, these shoes are decked with a 360-degree coverage traction pattern. But the name already gives away its main attraction. Compared to its Zoom Air siblings, the Zoom Rize is equipped with extra-large cushioning units under the balls of your feet. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

adidas Alphabounce Instinct CC

P3,850 (from P5,500)

Look good and run fast in the adidas Alphabounce Instinct CC. Comfortable, durable, and secure, these running shoes are reliable on any surface. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.

adidas Solar Glide ST 19

P4,550 (from P6,500)

If you have flat feet but are looking for a pair of reliable running shoes, the adidas Solar Glide ST 19 should be your go-to choice. These shoes are versatile, stylish, and durable, and deliver heel-to-toe comfort in every run. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.

Under Armor Havoc 2

P5,246 (from P6,995)

The Under Armor Havoc 2 is a heavy, hefty shoe. While it might need a short break-in period, it will prove itself worthy to become one of your most reliable and stable pairs. Available at Titan Basketball Outlet, Building C 2FR-1 Solenad 3, Nuvali Sta. Rosa 4026, Santa Rosa, Laguna.

adidas EdgeBounce 1.5

P4,000 (from P5,000)

Make the special woman in your life feel extra special by gifting her with one of these. The adidas EdgeBounce 1.5 was designed for women by women to cater to their specific needs on the court or in the gym. Available at select Runnr branches. Check the list of their branches here.