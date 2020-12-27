Nike buy one, take one at Playground Premium Outlet + 5 other sneaker year-end sales

MERRY post-Christmas!

If you’ve still got some cash in your savings account after all the holiday damage, along come these sneaker stores to tempt you. They’re rolling out some year-end sales on their stocks — clearing out their shelves so you can add to yours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAPITAL (@capital_ph)

Capital

Get up to 50 percent off when you shop in their stores or their site. This deal is only up to today. We spotted 20 percent off on adidas Ozweegos, an Air Jordan 3 Retro SE, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Playground Premium Outlet (@theplaygroundpo)

The Playground Premium Outlet

It’s buy one, take one when you score items from Nike, Jordan, New Balance, Vans, TOMS, Asics, and ARKK Copenhagen in this outlet store. Head over to ThePlayground.ph to start shopping. This sale will last only until December 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby's Sports (@tobyssports)

Toby’s Sports

“Y’all know the drill,” says Toby’s Sports in its social media pages. We do, indeed. Shop safely by going straight to its Viber community to chat with branch reps. Select items get up to 70 percent off. On their website, a pair of LeBron 18s is just P8,156, or 20 percent off.

Continue reading below ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TITAN (@titan_22)

Titan

The specialty sneaker store is also running its own year-end sale. Fat chance that the new Air Jordan 23 Retro ‘Titan’ and Air Jordan 35 ‘Titan’ are part of it, but select items will go for up to 50 percent off until January 3. You can head straight to the stores or shop in the Titan app (Google Play, Apple Store). Spotted on the app? The wild Kyrie 7 EP ‘Creator’, down 20 percent to P5,516.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

adidas Subic Outlet

Looking for Three Stripes on sale? Adidas Subic Outlet’s got you covered with discounts that range from 30 percent to 70 percent. They apply to all items, too, so feel free to go crazy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Central (@sportscentralph)

Sport Central

Sport Central is gearing up for a long sale that will go all the way up to February 7. Select items get up to 50 or even 60 percent off, like an Under Armour HOVR Guardian, down by half to just P3,997.50.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.