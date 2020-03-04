It's 20% off for adidas and Nikes in Toby's Sports online sale

Begin a March Madness on your shoe racks, with a solid sale on all regular priced adidas and Nike items at Toby's Sports. Originally, this blowout sale was originally scheduled for just March 3 (3/3, get it?). But they've generously extended the discounts on their online sale all the way up to March 8.

Yup, that includes drool-worthy kicks like the adidas Ultraboost 20, which is now P7,600 instead of its usual SRP of P9,500.

Continue reading below ↓

On the Nike side of the fence, the Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Hakone, released late last year, is now at P7,556, from P9,445.

Looking for LeBron 17s? This sale pegs them at P7,916, a huge dip from its original P9,895.

High end sneakers aren't the only ones in the discount list. The Star Wars themed Dame 5 "Lightsaber Green" sits at a very tempting P4,800. Brooks running shoes can get up to a 40% discount.

Continue reading below ↓

If you're looking to kickstart your fit journey, a sleek Ovicx Smart Run treadmill sinks to 29% off, for P18,900.

Check out the entire sale lineup online here.