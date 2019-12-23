These were 2019's best Nike sneaker drops

IT'S NOT just the thrilling sports plays worth recalling for the past 12 months (though there have been many of them). The shoe game — in both sports and lifestyle — has definitely reached a high this 2019.

From dozens of absolutely sensational collaborations unveiled to mind-blowing new releases introduced, it has been a wild 365 days for sneakerheads.

Classic basketball shoes, like the time-tested Air Jordans, got much-needed revamps. Not a few lifestyle silhouettes went from zero to hero. SPIN Life narrows down the year’s most furious drops from the storied brand.

MSCHF x INRI Nike Air Max 97 “Jesus Shoe”





Continue reading below ↓

First look and it screams “J’s on my feet”. In this case, the J is for Jesus, not Jordan. Designers claimed that they were in no way affiliated with Nike.

This heavenly Air Max 97 has its soles infused with 60 milliliters of holy water from River Jordan, where Jesus was baptized. It was sold out just a few minutes after it was released. Its resale price stands at a divine $4,000.

Nike Adapt BB Huarache





Continue reading below ↓

It's Back to the Future all over again with these self-lacing shoes. But the Adapt BB Huarache does the movie better, because it comes complete with Siri compatibility, so you can control the tightness of your shoes, as well as adjust the LED lights.

Spongebob x Kyrie collection





The launch of this colorful Kyrie collection in August only proved one thing: you can never go wrong with childhood nostalgia. With five different colorways that represented Bikini Bottom’s stars, only the fastest collectors were able to cop the collection. It became one of the favorites during the NBA’s opening day.

Continue reading below ↓

Sacai x Nike LD Waffle

Bringing back one of Nike’s classic silhouettes from three decades ago, this collaboration with the Japanese designer label Sacai became a top-tier cop in the lifestyle silhouette court. With its double Swooshes, double tongues, dual shoe laces, and eye-catching colorways, there’s no way this pair wouldn’t make it to this year-ender list.

Continue reading below ↓

LeBron XVI Agimat





King James once again blessed his Filipino fans with the latest addition to his Agimat series, releasing these LeBron XVIs in August. Keeping its signature midnight blue, these kicks sported a gold swoosh with speckles on its outsole. We don't blame Gilas for making them an almost unofficial part of their team uniform for a couple of games.

Continue reading below ↓

Air Jordan XXXIV

The lightest game shoes of the Air Jordan collection graced the sneaker world in September with a minimalist black-and-white (and just the hint of red) design by Tate Kuerbis. Aiming to provide the hoop junkies a stable, lightweight, and high-flying experience on court, this dynamic pair combined the Zoom Air technology with herringbone traction for an unforgettable on-court feel.

Continue reading below ↓

Jordan Why Not ZERO.3

This one’s a no-brainer. After all, It’s only a classic Jordan designed by the NBA style maven himself, Russell Westbrook. The Why Not ZERO.3 has given the perfectly arranged inaugural silhoette a new look, inserting a little chaos to its polished appearance. Released in January, this pair holds up, and definitely deserves a spot here.

Continue reading below ↓

Jordan XI Bred





The most iconic of the Air Jordan line (aside from the original, that is). When he first wore these back in '96, this pair steered Michael Jordan to a championship, as well as MVP honors. This 2019 retro release maintained the original high-cut patent leather construction of the OG. Two decades after, it still looks as good as ever.

Continue reading below ↓

Travis Scott x Air Jordan I “Cactus Jack”

Released right after Travis Scott’s Grammy Awards performance, this classic silhouette was revamped by the Houston rapper with an earthy brown nubuck accented with dirty white leather. It was retro and rowdy, all at the same time. Since its launch in May, it has become one of the most popular lifestyle and on-court shoes to date, blending seamlessly with both team uniforms and party outfits.