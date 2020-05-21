16-year-old US-based artist designs an NBA x superhero jersey collab

NAME a better crossover than the NBA x superheroes. We'll wait.

Washington-based young graphic designer Mikey Halim, aka SRELIX, has created a lineup of dope jerseys which combine the uniforms of famous teams with some iconic superhero duds.

His designs for an original NBA x Superheroes graphic collection on Instagram have been shared by official accounts of the Spurs and other NBA teams.

Golden State Warriors x Wolverine, one of the crowd favorites, featured a GSW yellow base with blue scratch marks from Wolverine’s adamantium claws.

Continue reading below ↓

Furious in red is the Miami Heat x Flash collaboration. Truly lit, with the Heat’s logo infront and some lightning bolt accents.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant would be impressed to see his home team jersey mashed up with the ever-powerful Thanos, complete with the Infinity Gauntlet, of course. The Infinity Stones get a shoutout with multi-colored stripes.

Continue reading below ↓

The next one’s definitely a no-brainer, as the color schemes of both the Celts and the Green Lantern Corps are a match made in outer space. Awesome.

Continue reading below ↓

Moreover, the Indiana Pacers get a Wakanda-style upgrade with a detailed black and yellow jersey inspired by T’Challa.

The Denver Nuggets get a Joker-themed uniform, while the Spurs get the good guy treatment with a Batman-themed uniform. The Chicago Bulls, in the limelight recently thanks to The Last Dance, get mashed up with Deadpool.

Continue reading below ↓

Check them all out in SRELIX's Instagram page.

Previously, SRELIX has also made fantasy NBA-themed gaming controllers.

At 16 years old, Halim has already had a few notable partnerships with some of the largest international sports league like FIBA, NBA, Jersey Champs, NFL, and some famous artists and personalities like Alex Wassabi, Rick Ross, and FirstWeFeast.