16-year-old US-based artist designs an NBA x superhero jersey collab

NAME a better crossover than the NBA x superheroes. We'll wait.
Washington-based young graphic designer Mikey Halim, aka SRELIX, has created a lineup of dope jerseys which combine the uniforms of famous teams with some iconic superhero duds.
His designs for an original NBA x Superheroes graphic collection on Instagram have been shared by official accounts of the Spurs and other NBA teams.
Golden State Warriors x Wolverine, one of the crowd favorites, featured a GSW yellow base with blue scratch marks from Wolverine’s adamantium claws.
Furious in red is the Miami Heat x Flash collaboration. Truly lit, with the Heat’s logo infront and some lightning bolt accents.
Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant would be impressed to see his home team jersey mashed up with the ever-powerful Thanos, complete with the Infinity Gauntlet, of course. The Infinity Stones get a shoutout with multi-colored stripes.
The next one’s definitely a no-brainer, as the color schemes of both the Celts and the Green Lantern Corps are a match made in outer space. Awesome.
Moreover, the Indiana Pacers get a Wakanda-style upgrade with a detailed black and yellow jersey inspired by T’Challa.
The Denver Nuggets get a Joker-themed uniform, while the Spurs get the good guy treatment with a Batman-themed uniform. The Chicago Bulls, in the limelight recently thanks to The Last Dance, get mashed up with Deadpool.
Check them all out in SRELIX's Instagram page.
Previously, SRELIX has also made fantasy NBA-themed gaming controllers.
At 16 years old, Halim has already had a few notable partnerships with some of the largest international sports league like FIBA, NBA, Jersey Champs, NFL, and some famous artists and personalities like Alex Wassabi, Rick Ross, and FirstWeFeast.