    Jamie Lim, Joane Orbon win gold medals in Ukraine karate tilt

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    JAMIE Lim and Joane Orbon captured gold medals in the Ukrainian Karate Premier League Kharkiv Open 2020.

    Lim won the gold in the -68 kilogram division while Orbon took the mint in the -61 kilogram category. Karate Pilipinas Inc. president Ricky Lim announced the results on Facebook.

    The gold adds to the accolades of the daughter of PBA legend Samboy Lim, who has been making a name for herself recently following her conquest in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

    Orbon clinched a bronze medal in the SEA Games.

    Lim and Orbon Are looking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics where the sport is making its debut.

    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

