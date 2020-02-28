UST Golden Judokas aim to sustain dominance as UAAP judo unfolds at MOA Arena

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas puts its men's and women's titles on the line as the UAAP Season 82 judo tournament opens Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Golden Judokas hope to make it two in a row, while the Lady Judokas seek to extend their reign for the sixth straight year in the two-day competition starting at 8 a.m.

PHOTO: uaap

In the high school division, UST aims to annex another boys title, while University of the East guns for its third consecutive girls crown.

The weigh-in scheduled at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Enrique Razon Sports Center inside the De La Salle University campus.

With MVP heavyweight Dither Tablan and Rookie of the Year half lightweight Ryan Benavides leading the five-gold haul, the Golden Judokas collected 45 points to complete a three-peat and annex a record 14th crown overall.

Ateneo, which shared the men's title with UST last season, settled for second place with 18 points after winning two golds.

Behind MVP and Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Khrizzie Pabulayan, who ruled the half lightweight category, UST earned 36 points to capture its 11th tiara overall.

University of the Philippines placed second with 25 points, while University of the East tallied 24 points in third spot.

Lady Warrior Remieanne Pangilinan, who topped the half middleweight category, took home the Rookie of the Year honors.