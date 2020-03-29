Hockey equipment manufacturer shifts to making medical gowns

CANADIAN hockey goalie equipment manufacturer Brian's Custom Sports has begun producing medical supplies for hospitals in and around southwestern Ontario.

The company in Kingsville was originally approached by public health officials about its surplus of double-sided tape and foam.

PHOTO: AP

But when the Ontario government closed nonessential businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the company was asked to change its production.

Now its 15-person sewing team is producing medical gowns for front-line medical workers for Windsor-Essex EMS.

