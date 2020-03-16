Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Horse Racing

    Kentucky Derby prep race canceled due to coronavirus

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    Flavien Prat rides Country House to victory during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky in this May 4, 2019, file photo.
    PHOTO: AP

    ONE of the prep races for the Kentucky Derby has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The $700,000 Sunland Derby on March 22 in New Mexico was called off on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), according to a report in the El Paso Times.

    Officials at the track across the border from El Paso, Texas, also said it would be the last day of racing to comply with the request of the governor. The meet was scheduled to end April 21.

    The Sunland Derby winner would have earned 50 points toward qualifying for the 20-horse field in the Kentucky Derby. Track officials had previously said the race would be run without spectators.

    It's the second time the Sunland Derby has been canceled. In 2016, an outbreak of an equine herpes virus among the horse population forced it to be called off.

