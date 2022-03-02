Caloy Yulo in town for launching of new gymnastics venue

WORLD champion Carlos Yulo is in town in time for the inauguration of the MVP SF Gymnastics gym on Saturday in Intramuros, Manila.

Caloy Yulo homecoming

The 22-year-old gymnast arrived in the country on Tuesday accompanied by Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya and physiotherapist Junpei Konno.

Yulo, who won the gold in the vault and silver in the parallel bars during the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships last year in Kitakyushu, Japan, began testing the world standard gymnastics venue upon arriving here.

It was the first time the Manila-born gymnast went back to the country after winning two golds and five silver medals during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

He also won a gold medal in the floor exercise during the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

Yulo, Kugimiya, and Konno are the special guests during the inauguration of the venue renovated to the tune of P7 million courtesy of the MVP Sports Foundation.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The monthly rental of P250,000 a month meanwhile, will be shouldered by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Joining Yulo during the event are Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, PSC chairman Butch Ramirez, International Gymnastics Federation president Morinari Watanabe, Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino, Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiro Koshikawa, former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and MVPSF head Manny V. Pangilinan.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.