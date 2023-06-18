Emma Malabuyo bags silver in Asian Gymnastics Championships

EMMA Malabuyo secured a silver medal, while Aleah Finnegan captured another bronze at the close of the 2023 Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships on Sunday at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Malabuyo, a product of NCAA Division I UCLA, earned the silver in the floor exercise with a score of 13.166, missing out on the gold in close fashion against China's Zhang Qingying, who registered 13.233.

See Caloy Yulo tops parallel bars for third gold in Asian Championships

Finnegan, on the other hand, placed third in the beam where she scored 12.833, with Zhang Qingying of China (14.200) and Zhang Xinyi of China (13.133) taking the first two spots.

It was the 20-year-old Malabuyo's first feat for the Philippines after being an alternate for the United States gymnastics team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Finnegan, a standout of another NCAA Division I school Louisina State University, on Saturday got her first bronze in the Asian Championships in the vault apparatus.

The 20-year-old Finnegan nearly had another podium finish when he placed fourth in the vault with a score of 12.966, with Shin Solyi of Korea getting the bronze with a score of 13.066.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Malabuyo placed fifth in the beam with a score of 12.166.

The Philippine gymastics team also saw Carlos Yulo winning three gold medals, one silver, and one bronze in the men's artistic gymnastics.