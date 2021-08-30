DANIELA Dela Pisa and Breanna Labadan bagged medals in the individual all-around events of the Gracia Cup 2021 rhythmic gymnastics competition in Budapest, Hungary.

The 18-year-old Dela Pisa brought home a bronze in the Senior-A category of the competition, while Labadan, 15, captured a silver in the 2006-A division.

Dela Pisa scored 16.57 in the ball and 15.1 in the clubs.

Labadan had scores of 15.9 in the clubs and 15.4 in the ribbon.

Daniela dela Pisa

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

Dela Pisa won gold in hoop, and two bronzes in the ball and clubs in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Labadan, competing in only two out of the four apparatus, finished 52nd among 136 participants in the 1st FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championship in 2019.

