Carlos Yulo takes all-around silver to open Asian Championships campaign

CARLOS Yulo opened his campaign in the 10th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Championships with a silver medal in the men’s individual all-around on Thursday at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Yulo scored 85.930 in the six apparatuses to finish behind Japan's Oka Shinnousuke, who won the gold medal with a score of 86.065.

The Filipino gymnast is also in line for more medals after qualifying in the finals in five out of the six apparatuses. He topped the floor exercise, vault, and parallel bars with scores of 14.966, 14.833, and 15.066 respectively.

He also reached the finals of the rings after finishing in second with a score of 14.300, and qualified for the final of the horizontal bar after placing ninth with a score of 13.466.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Japan-trained Yulo can even play in the final of the pommel horse if one pulls out after earning a spot as a reserve with his 16th-place finish with his 13.266 score.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Women’s all-around action starts with Emma Malabuyo, a one-time USA alternate in the 2020 Olympic Games, making her debut for the Philippines.

Vietnam Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Aleah Finnegan, Ancilla Lucia Mari Manzano, Kylee Ann Kvamme, and Lucia Gutierrez will also see action for the Philippines.