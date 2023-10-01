Carlos Yulo qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

CARLOS Yulo has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics following his performance in the ongoing Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, the Philippine Olympic Committee announced on Sunday night.

Yulo claimed third spot in the floor exercise at the end of the men’s all-around qualification of the World Championship in Antwerp, Germany on Sunday, and it proved enough to book a ticket to Paris.

ALSO READ:

Yulo joined pole vaulter EJ Obiena as the early qualifiers for the Philippine contingent to the Paris Olympics.

Under the Olympic qualification rules, the winner in the floor exercise apparatus final of this year’s worlds will clinch a ticket in Paris. But since all of his opponents had already secured Olympic berths through the men’s all-around qualification, Yulo was able to get through, regardless of his placing in the final.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Yulo missed the initial chance to claim an Olympic ticket via the men’s all-around qualification after he finished 91st with a combined score of 67.765 marred by a 0.0 in the vault.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He eventually made it to Paris through the floor exercise, the apparatus where he won the world title in 2019.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It will be Yulo’s second appearance in the Olympics following his debut in Tokyo in 2021 where he finished fourth in the vault.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph