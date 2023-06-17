Carlos Yulo captures apparatus gold in Asian Championships

CARLOS Yulo reasserted his mastery in the continent in the floor exercise, winning his first gold in the 10th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in the apparatus on Saturday at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Carlos Yulo performance in 10th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships

Yulo scored 15.300 in his routine to win his second straight Asian crown in the apparatus. Dmitriy Patanin of Kazakhstan finished second with 14.366 followed by Su Weide of China in third with 14.333.

Yulo duplicated his feat last year in Doha when he also claimed a gold in the floor.

Yulo got his first medal on Thursday when he notched a silver medal in the all-around.

The Filipino gymnast will still compete in the vault, rings, horizontal bar, and parallel bars on Saturday.

