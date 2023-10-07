Carlos Yulo finishes fourth in floor exercise of World Championship

CARLOS Yulo finished fourth in the floor exercise of the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Yulo scored 14.500 in the finals of the apparatus but fell short after eventual bronze medalist Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan scored 14.600 as the sixth competitor who performed the routine.

Artem Dolgopyat of Israel wound up with the gold with a score of 14.866 followed by Kazuki Minami of Japan with a tally of 14.666.

With the result, Yulo is on the verge of ending up medal-less for the first time since he started competing in the worlds in 2018 in Doha where he finished with the bronze medal in floor.

He is the second reserve in the parallel bars final to be held on Sunday after placing 10th in the qualification, but still a far cry from his bronze-medal finish last year in Liverpool.

Yulo though remains bound for the Paris Olympics next year after being a finalist in the floor exercise in the worlds.

Yulo won the floor title in 2019 in Stuttgart before taking his third crown in Kitakyushu, Japan when he ruled the vault in 2021.

