    Caloy Yulo wins World Cup gold medal in favorite floor exercise event

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Caloy Yulo
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CARLOS Yulo took the floor exercise gold medal in the 15th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Taishan in Doha, Qatar.

    Yulo scored 14.833 to rule his favorite event, relegating Minami Kazuki of Japan to the silver with his 14.200 score and Briton Luke Whitehouse to the bronze with 13.966.

    READ: Yulo is 2022 SPIN.ph History Maker

    Yulo bounced back after missing the gold in the floor exercise of the World Cup series leg in Cottbus, Germany where he settled for a bronze medal in the parallel bars.

    The Filipino gymnast placed second in the qualifications with a 14.500 behind Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, but withdrew in the final.

      Yulo will also be competing in the finals of the vault and the parallel bars.

