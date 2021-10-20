Caloy Yulo tops qualifying in floor exercise, parallel bars at worlds

CALOY Yulo of the Philippines put on impressive performances as he easily advanced to the finals of all three of his events at the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Yulo, as expected, submitted the best score in his pet floor exercise event of 15.166 and similarly put on a good showing in the parallel bars by placing first in the qualifiers with a score of 15.566 on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Yulo also placed third in the vault with scores of 14.733 and 14.833 for an average of 14.808 in his first world competition since the Tokyo Olympics, where he fell short of a medal.

Yulo title defense

Yulo is looking to defend his floor exercise world title he won in 2018 on Saturday, but also put himself in position to win in the two other apparatus.

The finals of the parallel bars and the vault will be held on Sunday.

Yulo will be fighting it out for the gold in the floor against Bartoli Nicola of Italy, Minami Kazuki of Japan, Karimi Milad of Kazakhstan, Hashimoto Daiki of Japan, Ryu Sunghyun of Korea, Kaya Kazuma of Japan, and Skinner Hayden of Great Britain.

Making it to the finals of the parallel bars aside from Yulo were Zhang Boheng of China, Hu Xuwei of China, Shi Cong of China, Daiki, Yul Moldauer of the US, Christian Baumann of Switzerland, and Kazuma.

Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine took first place in the vault qualifiers with a score of 14.833 followed by Yang Hakseon of Korea with the same score. They are joined by Hidenobu Yonekura of Japan, Andrey Medvedev of Israel, Thomas Grasso of Italy, Courtney Tulloch of Great Britain, and William Emard of Canada.

