Caloy Yulo to receive P750,000 for gold, silver in world championships

CALOY Yulo will receive a total of P750,000 from the Philippine Sports Commission for bagging a gold and silver in the 2021 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Yulo will get P500,000 for the gold in the vault, and P250,000 for the silver in the parallel bars as special incentives, according to PSC chairman William Ramirez.

Athough Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act provides an incentive of P1 million for a victory in world championships, it specifies that the world meet is held every two years at most for athletes to qualify for the incentives.

The FINA World Aquatics Championships and IAAF's World Athletics Championships are biennial events, while the Fifa World Cup and the Fifa Basketball World Cup, among others, are quadrennial meets.

Caloy Yulo earns medals for the third straight world championships in a span of four years.





The gymnastics worlds is an annual event, and Yulo has actually won in three straight editions of the meet in four years — there was no 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yulo had received an incentive of P1 million for his gold medal in 2019 and P250,000 for his bronze medal in 2018.

“Every incentive that he receives is well-deserved. By sheer will and determination, Caloy has created his own niche in the halls of Philippine sports history. Caloy is truly an inspiration to our youth and Filipino athletes,” said Ramirez.

