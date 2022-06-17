Caloy Yulo takes individual all-around silver in Asian Championships

CALOY Yulo finished with a silver medal in the men’s individual all-around of the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships on Thursday in Doha, Qatar.

Caloy Yulo in Asian Championships

Yulo totaled 83.767 in the six apparatuses to place second, closely behind Shi Cong of China, who took the gold with a score of 83.833.

The Filipino gymnast topped the vault during the second and final day of the individual all-around by scoring 14.867, but ended up at sixth in the parallel bars with a score of 14.367 and 12th in the horizontal bar with a score of 12.700.

Shi, on the other hand, had a stronger showing as he finished first in the horizontal bar with 14.133 and second in the parallel bars with 14.867, on his way to securing the gold medal despite only placing 16th in the vault with a score of 13.533.

The five gold winner in the recent Southeast Asian Games started the all-around at first place halfway in the competition after scores of 14.800 in the floor, 12.933 in the pommel horse, and 14.100 in the rings.

Shi scored 13.900 in the floor, 13.200 in the pommel horse, and 14.200 in the rings during Day One of the all-around on Wednesday.

Yulo will still be vying for gold medals in the apparatus as he made it to the finals of the floor and vault where he won the 2019 and 2021 world title respectively, rings, and parallel bars.

Juancho Besana will also vie for a medal for the Philippines in the apparatus after placing eighth in the vault.

