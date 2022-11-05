Caloy Yulo wounds up at seventh in floor exercise of World Championships

CARLOS Yulo failed to capture a medal in the floor exercise of the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Great Britain on Saturday.

Caloy Yulo performance in floor exercise of World Championships

The 22-year-old Yulo finished seventh among eight finalists with a score of 13.300, well-below his tally in the qualification where he was first with 14.266.

Giarnni Regini-Moran of Great Britain ruled the floor exercise with 14.533, followed by all-around winner Daiki Hashimoto of Japan with a score of 14.500. Doi Ryosuke of Japan took the bronze with 14.266.

Yulo was a picture of disappointment at the close of his routine. He failed to land cleanly on a front double pike, lost his balance, and sat down early on.

