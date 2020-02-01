Caloy Yulo set to receive PSA President's Award after banner gymnastics year

CARLOS Yulo provided one of the greatest moments in Philippines sports in the year just passed.

The petite 19-year-old made history after winning the gold in the men’s floor exercise of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. The exploit made Yulo the first Filipino and the first male gymnast from Southeast Asia to claim a gold in the world stage.

It was a twin feat for the 4-foot-11 Manila-born gymnast as he likewise secured a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Yulo later capped 2019 by serving as one of the leading lights for Team Philippines in the 30th Southeast Asian Games. He won two gold and five silver medals to help the host country regain the overall title of the biennial meet 14 years after first winning it in 2005.

For steering Philippine gymnastics to greater heights and giving the country another sporting pride, Yulo will be conferred with the President’s Award during the SMC-Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night on March 6 at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The young gymnast joins an elite list of personalities who were previously honored by the sportswriting community with the same award, among them include Manny V. Pangilinan, the multi-titled National University Lady Bulldogs team, billiards champion Rubilen Amit and Dennis Orcollo, and slalom racing champ Milo Rivera.

Yulo’s historic achievement will forever be etched in Philippine sports annals and one that will stand the test of time, making no other person deserving of the award, according to PSA president and Manila Bulletin sports editor Tito S. Talao.

Team Philippines recapturing the SEA Games overall crown of which Yulo was a big part, will be recognized with the prestigious Athlete of the Year award solely given by the country’s oldest media organization during the gala night presented by MILO, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Cignal TV, Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), and Rain or Shine.

The Athlete of the Year and President’s Award are just two of the trophies to be bestowed by the PSA on top personalities and entities who made Philippine sports a memorable one last year.

Other special awards to be given are Executive of the Year, National Sports Association of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Ms. Basketball, Mr. Volleyball, Ms. Golf, Mr. Football, and Coach of the Year.

Not to be missed out are the recipients of Major Awards, Tony Siddayao Awards, MILO Junior Athletes Award, and numerous citations.