Yulo captures floor exercise gold in All Japan Senior and Masters

CALOY Yulo returned to active competition in a big way, capturing a gold in a floor exercise and bronze in vault in the 2021 All Japan Senior and Masters Gymnastics Championship.

Yulo captured the gold with a score of 15.30, while also bagging a bronze with 15.00 in his first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.

The performance is also an excellent build-up to the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in Kitakysuhu, Japan from October 18 to 24.

Yulo was fresh from his campaign in the Tokyo Olympics where he failed to make it to the finals of the floor exercise, his pet event, but managed to land a respectable fourth place finish in the vault.

The 54th edition of the competition was held at the Sakata City National Athletic Meet Memorial Gymnasium.

Yulo’s coach Munehiro Kugimiya was proud of the effort of his ward, who began training immediately following the Tokyo Olympic campaign.

Kugimiya also posted the words ‘Revenge the Tokyo’ on his Facebook account, perhaps indicating that they are eager to put on a good showing after the Olympics.

