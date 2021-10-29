Caloy Yulo to get much-deserved break after almost two years away

CALOY Yulo is set to come home to the Philippines for the holidays for the first time in nearly two years following rigorous training for the Tokyo Olympics and the World Championships.

Caloy Yulo finally gets a break

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion said Yulo will spend time with his family during the holidays while also attend the inauguration of the federation’s training center in Intramuros.

The 21-year-old hasn’t been in the country since he won two gold and five silver medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games gymnastics competition held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. He has been in Japan even during the pandemic alongside coach Munehiro Kugimiya as he trained for the Olympics.

Before going home, Carrion said he will compete in a competition in Japan early December.

“After this championship which will be in early December, he will coming here almost Christmas time, maybe 23rd, 24th,” said Carrion.

“He will also be seeing our new gym in Intramuros,” said Carrion.

The respite is a much-deserved one following his one-gold, one-silver conquest in the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Meanwhile, Carrion said another gym is set to be erected in Calamba, Laguna to be bankrolled by the Japanese Embassy.

The GAP president said the gym is for aspiring gymnasts who also wants to become Yulo but has no means to train.

“We are also going to do a gym in Calamba sponsored by the Embassy of Japan for our developmental athletes that want to be Caloy but couldn’t afford it. We will open it for them,” said Carrion.

