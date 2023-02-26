Caloy Yulo bags bronze in parallel bars at World Cup series

CARLOS Yulo salvaged his campaign in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Cottbus, Germany, taking home a bronze medal in the parallel bars on Sunday.

Caloy Yulo in FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series

Yulo captured the bronze by scoring 15.166 in the only apparatus final event that he qualified in the competition.

The gold was wrested away from Yulo by Illia Kovtun of Ukraine after scoring a 15.366. Matteo Levantesi of Italy also had a good showing by taking the silver with a 15.266.

The Filipino Olympian improved on his 14.933 score during the qualification which he topped.

Yulo missed out on the final in the other apparatus events after finishing 20th in floor, his pet event, 12th in the vault, and 13th in the rings.

The floor and vault were the events that Yulo won world titles in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Juancho Miguel Besana placed last among eight gymnastics in the vault, still a respectable showing for the emerging Filipino gymnast.

The World Cup series goes to Doha to be held from March 1 to 4.