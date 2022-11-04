Caloy Yulo eyes medal in men's all-around final in worlds

CALOY Yulo hopes to bring home a medal against the top guns in the men’s all-around final of the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship.

Caloy Yulo in 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship

The Pinoy star gymnast's quest will start on Friday, 6 p.m. (Saturday 2 a.m. Philippine time).

Yulo is among the 24 who qualified in the final after placing third with a score of 84.664.

For the final, the 22-year-old Yulo will be part of the first group that includes the top two placers in the qualification in Japanese gymnasts Wataru Tanigawa and Daiki Hashimoto.

Tanigawa recently helped Japan win the men’s team all-around silver in Liverpool, the same event where he also copped second place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Hashimoto, meanwhile, took the gold in the men’s individual all-around in the Tokyo Olympics.

“This is the first time I’m going to be in the first group, that’s a big achievement for me. I’m going to try to beat what I did today. I’m going to be more aggressive,” said Yulo in an interview with 2022worldgymnastics.com.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 24 finalists will compete in the six apparatuses, with the top three scorers taking the medal.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

During qualifying, Yulo topped the floor exercise with a score of 15.266, while placing third in the vault with 14.733, and fourth in the parallel bars with 15.300.

Watch Now

In the final, Yulo looks to also improve on the other apparatuses as he finished 10th in the rings with a 14.066, 31st in the horizontal bar with 13.533, and 102nd in the pommel horse with 11.766.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.