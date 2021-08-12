Back to the grind as Caloy Yulo training for World Championship

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by Reuben Terrado
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CALOY Yulo is back in training to prepare for two upcoming competitions including the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan from October 18 to 24.

    The 21-year-old Yulo stayed in Japan following the Tokyo Olympics, where he salvaged a fourth-place finish in the vault apparatus finals of the artistic gymnastics.

    No rest for weary

    After the Olympiad, Yulo only rested for a day before resuming training in Japan. He also opted not to return to Manila to be with his family as he prepares for the two major competitions.

    “Nakapagpahinga na po isang araw, tapos bumalik na [sa training],” said Yulo in an interview with Power and Play last weekend.

    “May competition kasi ako next month dito tapos may competition po uli next, next month, ‘yung world championship,” he added.

    Carlos Yulo

    It was in the same world championships that Yulo won a gold medal in floor exercise in 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany, which made him a strong favorite to win a mint in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

    Yulo, however, struggled in the all-around qualification, and failed to advance in the floor exercise. Still, he made it in the vault finals where he barely made it to the medal rounds.

      Yulo also won a bronze in the floor exercise during the 2018 edition in Doha.

      The 50th edition of the worlds was supposed to be held in Copenhagen last year but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

