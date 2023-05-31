Breanna Labadan running seventh in Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics tilt

BREANNA Labadan opened her campaign in the 14th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships by taking the seventh spot halfway into the individual all-around qualifiers on Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The 16-year-old Labadan had scores of 28.50 and 28.20 in the hoops and ball respectively for a combined score of 56.70, enough to stay on pace to claim one of the 18 spots in the finals.

Uzbekistan’s Takhmina Ikromova is currently in first with after identical scores of 33.70 in the hoops and ball for a total of 67.40.

The clubs and ribbons will be held on Thursday to complete the all-around qualification.

Labadan, who has been training in Hungary, is one of the Philippines’ top bets in the competition.

Daniela Dela Pisa, on the other hand, is running 33rd in the all-around final after scoring 23.15 in the ball, while also skipping the hoops apparatus.

Dela Pisa will also be gunning for a slot in the finals even after missing the hoops.

“As long as she competes in three events in the qualifiers and finishes among the top 18, Daniela can still compete in the finals," said tournament director Anna Carreon.

The competition is also a qualifier for the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

The tournament is sanctioned by the Asian Gymnastics Union and is sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission. It is also supported by Taishan, United Harbor Pilots Ass'n Phils. Inc. Milo, Pocari Sweat, PLDT/Smart, Pastorelli, TODA, Lifeline, and the Mercato Centrale Group.

