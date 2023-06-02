Breanna Labadan clinches spot in worlds after ninth-place finish in Asian tilt

BREANNA Labadan clinched a spot in the world championship after placing ninth in the individual all-around finals of the 14th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Breanna Labadan books world championship ticket

The 16-year-old Labadan totaled 110.40 points in the four apparatuses, enough to secure one of the 18 berths in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships set in Valencia, Spain.

The 5-foot-2 Labadan, who has been training in Hungary, scored 26.10 in the hoops, then recovered with a 29.40 in the ball, 28.30 in the clubs, and 26.45 in the ribbons to record her best performance in the Asian event.

“Although I could have done better, I am nevertheless happy with the outcome of my performance so I can return to the worlds,” said Labadan, who first saw action in the worlds in 2022 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“This is her best result in the Asian championships and the best result for your country so I am very happy about her performance because last year she was 13th,” said Hungarian coach Dora Vass. “Breanna beat two South Koreans, a Taiwanese and a Malaysian which shows you how great her performance was.”

Uzbekistan’s Takhmina Ikromova successfully defended her individual all-around crown with a score of 132.20, while Eizhana Taniyeva of Kazakhstan, and Wang Zilu of China got the silver and bronze respectively.

“We would like to congratulate Breanna for her top 10 finish in the individual all-around finals, and hopefully she will be able to do better in the ball finals tomorrow,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion.

Labadan will now look to capture a medal on Saturday when she competes in the ball apparatus final at 10 a.m.

The meet is organized by GAP and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission. It is also backed by Sofitel, Hotel 101, Pocari Sweat, Milo, and Summit Water.