Zanieboy Gialon, Monsalve take early lead at Caliraya Springs golf

CAVINTI, Laguna - Zanieboy Gialon outduelled Clyde Mondilla with an early birdie blitz then held sway at the back to fire a 67 and seize a one-stroke lead over Joenard Rates at the start of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Davaoeno used just 24 putts to highlight his 32-35 round and fuel his title drive in the P2 million championship sponsored by ICTSI.

His round was one of only 12 under-par rounds produced in preferred lies at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club course, which is hosting a Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT tournament for the first time.

Tough challenge

The 78-player starting field, including 19 in the distaff side, all reveled in the challenge that the Arnold Palmer-designed layout had presented in the early going of the four-day invitational PGT and the 54-hole LPGT championship.

Marvi Monsalve sizzled with a three-under 69 to lead the women's tournament.

"The course is good, this being the first time that it is hosting the PGT. It has a good setup, good greens and good weather," said Gialon, who is seeking to snap out of a long title spell in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Stalking the troika with 71s are Jhonnel Ababa, Richard Sinfuego, Ira Alido, Albin Engino, Tony Lascuna, Anthony Fernando, Rufino Bayron, Michael Bibat, and Reymon Jaraula.

Monsalve used a near-impeccable iron game to shoot four birdies against a bogey and come out of a windy day in command by two strokes over Chanelle Avaricio, who turned in a two-birdie, one-bogey 71 card two weeks after besting multi-titled Princess Superal in sudden death in the inaugural ICTSI Hallow Ridge Challenge in San Pedro, Laguna.

"I played it simple, hit a lot of greens but missed a lot of putts. But I was able to drop some," said Monsalve, who tied for eighth at Luisita and limped home to 12th place at Hallow Ridge, also a first-time venue host like Caliraya of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

Avaricio rued a couple of missed chances on the unpredictable surface but expressed hopes of a better showing in the last two rounds of the 54-hole championship for a crack at a back-to-back title romp.

Chihiro Ikeda, a multi-titled campaigner out to break a long title drought, hit just one birdie against two bogeys but her 73 put her at third, four strokes behind Monsalve, even as Riviera-Langer leg winner Daniella Uy carded a 74 and amateur Arnie Taguines shot a 75 to stay in early contention in the third leg of an 11-stage circuit put up by ICTSI.

Reigning Order of Merit winner Harmie Constantino continued to grope for form as she hobbled with a 76, Gretchen Villacencio turned in a 78 and Kristine Fleetwod and Florence Bisera matched 79s for joint eighth with amateur Eagle Ace Superal.

Last year's Midlands leg champion Sunshine Baraquiel also wavered with an 81 in a tie with former leg winner Sarah Ababa as they stood behind Pamela Mariano, who carded an 80.

