Yvon Bisera tops South Pacific Classic for maiden LPGT title

FLORENCE Yvon Bisera’s lengthy pursuit of a maiden Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victory ended on home turf on Thursday with a 72 in the ICTSI South Pacific Classic in Davao.

Bisera, a third year Civil Engineering student at Mapua, finished with a 215 total, beating Daniella Uy by three strokes for the P125,000 prize.

Uy scored a closing 69 for a 218 worth P86,000.

Bisera hit two birdies on the front nine to pull ahead of second-round co-leader Mikha Fortuna, who tripped early with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 6.

“This win means everything to me, very memorable since I did it on my home course and before my family,” said the 21-year-old Bisera.

“It’s a big help to get a two-stroke lead since for me, the backside is very difficult,” added Bisera.

Fortuna double-bogeyed No. 14 and wound up with a 76 for third at 219, while Sarah Ababa ended up with a 74 for fourth at 220.

Harmie Constantino, winner at Luisita and Villamor Philippine Masters, shot a 71 to place fifth at 222 while Apple Fudolin was sixth at 223 after a 75.

Seoyun Kim of Korea had a 76 for seventh at 224, while Pamela Mariano wound up eighth at 227 after a 77 followed by Valley leg winner amateur Mafy Singson, who groped for a 77 and a 231.

Bisera credited father Reynaldo, caddie master at one of Sta. Lucia Realty’s top championship courses, who was on her bag for the tournament.

“My edge is on driving but Papa also helped a lot since he’s very familiar with the greens,” added Bisera.

Minyeong Kim, meanwhile, scored an ace on the 145-yard No. 5, using a Mizuno 8-iron and Titleist ball while playing alongside Chihiro Ikeda and Marvi Monsalve. The feat anchored the Korean’s final round 74 for joint 10th at 232 with Ikeda (75) and Gretchen Villacencio (78) and netted her P5,000 from the host club.

