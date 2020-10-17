Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Yuka Saso tied for seventh entering final round of Fujitsu Ladies tourney

    3 hours ago
    YUKA Saso faces a tough finale as she sits five strokes off the pace after a second-round 74 on Saturday in the Janap LPGA’s 2020 Fujitsu Ladies tournament.

    The Filipina-Japanese shotmaker, who had an opening 70, traded four birdies with four bogeys and suffered a double-bogey on No. 16 at Tokyu Seven Hundred Club in Chiba.

    Saso and six others are tied for seventh at 144 in the ¥100,000,000 event.

    Saki Asai is alone on top after adding a 67 to her opening 72, while Shin Jie had a second straight 70 for solo second, just a stroke behind.

    Bae Son Woo was in third after a 73 for a 141 total, while at 142 were Wakimoto Hana (69), Joen Mi-Jeong (71) and Moening Inami (73).

