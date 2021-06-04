Yuka Saso stalks US Women's Open leaders after solid 69

SAN FRANCISCO — Yuka Saso held steady in a brutal Olympic Club golf course, firing a solid two-under par 69 on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) to stalk the leaders after one round of the US Women's Open.

The Fil-Japanese teenager negated two early bogeys with four birdies, including one on the last hole of the Lake course that entrenched her in the Top 10 of the major with only the late starters still to come in.

At posting time, Saso was just two shots out of the provisional lead shared by amateur Megha Ganne and Mel Reid. Angel Yin was alone in third after a 68.

The 19-year old Saso, a gold medalist in the 2018 Asian Games and a multiple winner on the Japanese Tour, is competing in only her second US Open.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Of the 78 players who teed off in the morning, only eight shot under par. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 70 with Marina Alex, Austin Ernst, Jennifer Kupcho and Jeongeun Lee6.

Continue reading below ↓

Reid started at the 10th hole and hit her first two approach shots within 10 feet for birdies on the par 4s. She added birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, another on her second-to-last hole and had only one bogey all round.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I didn’t think that score was out there honestly,” she said. “I had a pretty good game plan. It’s probably the best I’ve had for a tournament. We had a game plan and stuck to it. If you’re in trouble, just get it out, make bogey. I think the key here is to not take many risks the first two, three days, and I didn’t do that.”

Reid, who won her first LPGA Tour title last October to go with her six career wins on the European Tour, has had little career success at the U.S. Women’s Open. She missed the cut four of her previous five times at this tournament and finished tied for 50th in her other appearance in 2012.

Continue reading below ↓

Reid said she was helped by a couple of long conversations with two-time men’s U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka that she carried over into the round.

“He gave me a few things that he follows by in a major, so obviously appreciate his help,” she said. “What he told me was, I thought, invaluable honestly, and it made me have a little bit different approach. That’s why I feel like I prepared the best.”

This marked the first time the women came to the Lake Course overlooking the Pacific Ocean for a major. But this venue has a rich history for the men, hosting five U.S. Opens and three U.S. Amateurs among other events. - With reports from AP