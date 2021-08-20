Yuka Saso stays in the hunt halfway through another golf major

YUKA Saso shot a one-under par 71 on Friday to keep the leaders in sight at the end of the second round of the 2021 AIG Women’s Open at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Saso mixed three birdies with two bogeys to go five-under 139 after 36 holes - two shots behind clubhouse leaders Mina Harigae of the US and England's Georgia Hall, who fired a 67 and 69, respectively, for a 137 total.

Sei Young Kim is one shot back in third with half of the field including first-round joint leaders Nelly Korda and Madelene Sagstorm still out on the course as of posting time in the final major of women's golf.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Saso started hot with back-to-back birdies in the fourth and fifth hole, but found herself slipping back to even for the day following bogeys at No. 9 and No. 12 - the same hole the Tokyo Olympian eagled in the first round.

But the reigning US Women's Open champion recovered in the 14th with a birdie, while also saving par on the 15th after her second shot went into the deep rough to keep her round going.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.