Yuka Saso shares lead in opening round at NW Arkansas

    Yuka saso is off to a strong start.
    PHOTO: AP

    YUKA SASO came up with a bogey-free 64 to join a big group sharing first place in the first round of the LPGA’s NW Arkansas Championship on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

    The Filipina-Japanese player had a bogey-free round to join five others at seven under at Pinnacle Country Club.

    Saso, winner of the 2021 US Women’s Open in her rookie year, had five birdies on the front nine and two going back.

    Meghan Kang had eight birdies and a bogey to also submit a 64, which was matched by fellow Americans Ryann O’Toole and Lauren Coughlin.

    Yuka SasoYuka Saso avoids mistakes in the opener.

    Koreans Sei Young Kim and Lee Jeong eun also shot opening 64s in the 54-hole tournament

    “My shots were very consistent today,” Saso told lpga.com. “I didn't really miss any shots. I chipped really well and my putting was pretty good too. I think it was pretty calm round.”

