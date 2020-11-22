Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Yuka Saso settles for joint third, P3M after tough closing round in Matsuyama

    YUKA Saso fumbled with a two-over 73 and wound up in a tie for third in the Daiso Paper Elleair Ladies Open on Sunday in Matsuyama.

    The Filipina-Japanese golfer had two birdies against two bogeys and suffered a double-bogey on the par-4 No. 7 at Elleair Golf Club Matsuyama.

    Saso, who has won on the Japan LPGA twice in her rookie season, finished at 275, the same output as Erika Kikuchi, who had a closing 70. They each bagged ¥6,500,000 (around P3 million).

    Ayaka Furue had a final-round 69 for a 15-under 269 total, winning by two strokes over Min-Young Lee, who shot a 66.

    Furue won ¥18,000,000 (around P8.3 million), while Lee pocketed ¥8,800,000.

