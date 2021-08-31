Yuka Saso rises to No. 6 in women’s world golf rankings

YUKA Saso has moved to No. 6 in the world women’s golf rankings, her highest so far.

Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda of the US remains on top with 10.33 average points, followed by Koreans Jin young Ko (8.42), In Bee Park (7.35) and Sei Young Kim (7.07), with New Zealand’s Lydia Ko in fifth (5.67).

Saso has 5.64 average points from 36 events.

Winner of the US Women’s Open, Saso tied for 39th in the Women’s Open at Carnoustie after a ninth-place finish in Tokyo and a joint 15th place in the Women’s Scottish Open.

The Filipina-Japanese golfer is on break as the top players from the US and Europe battle for the Solheim Cup at Inverness in Ohio.

Saso achieved her previous high of No. 8 after the Tokyo Olympics.

