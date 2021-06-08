Yuka Saso proud of her Filipino, Japanese heritage: 'I'm both'

YUKA Saso indicated her love for both the Philippines and Japan following her victory in the US Women’s Open on Monday at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The 19-year-old Saso joined Inbee Park as the youngest US Women’s Open champions in history after winning a three-hole playoff against Nasa Hataoka of Japan. She also became the Philippines’ first-ever golf major champion.

PHOTO: LPGA on Instagram

While the victory was hailed by Filipinos as she represents the Philippines, Japanese golf fans also celebrated the victory with Saso being a Filipino-Japanese and a regular in the Japan LPGA Tour (JLPGA).

Saso expressed her pride in being Filipino-Japanese. The San Ildefonso, Bulacan-born Saso said she is committed to play for the Philippines in golf competitions, while also being proud of her Japanese heritage.

Saso said she will continue to represent the Philippines in international competitions.

“And that won’t change,” said Saso when asked during a media availability session on Monday with Filipino mediamen. “Whatever happens in the future, I’m still Filipino and I’m also Japanese so I don’t want to choose. I’m both.

“Why do I have to choose, right? I love both countries and I’m very thankful,” said Saso.

