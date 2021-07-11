YUKA Saso fired an eagle-aided seven-under 64, matching the day’s best, to close in on the leaders on moving day in in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.

The Filipina-Japanese golfer, winner of the US Women’s Open, eagled the par-4 No. 9, highlighting a Saturday round (Sunday, Manila time) featuring seven birdies, although she suffered two bogeys.

That moved Saso to joint fifth spot at 202 with Amy Yang of Korea, who shot a 65, and Austin Ernst of the US and Germany’s Caroline Masson, who carded 66s.

Bianca Pagdanganan, the other Filipina in the field, also fired an eagle, on the par-4 No 13, en route to a 68 for a share of 50th spot at 210.

Nasa Hataoka leads by six after also shooting 7-under 64.

A month after losing a playoff to Saso in the US Women's Open at Olympic Club, Hataoka has led wire-to-wire at Highland Meadows to put herself in position for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.

"I think the original thinking of this course was that it was a very narrow course so it might be difficult for me," Hatoaka said. "Then it came out to be that the narrow makes it easier to get to the target, so I think this is what was good."

Hataoka had a tournament-record 19-under 194 total. The 22-year-old Japanese player opened with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and had a 69 on Friday. She has played Nos. 14-18 in 4 under each of the three days.

"I think last five holes are usually the place where you really have to concentrate and try for the birdies," Hatoaka said. "I think that kind of clicked and gave me those birdies."

Americans Elizabeth Szokol (67) and Mina Harigae (66) were 13 under.

"I've seen the scores out here." Harigae said. "Some girls — you can go really low out here. But you just never know. Golf is a funny game. I think if I just keep my head down and keep going forward, it might pan out."

Esther Henseleit had a 67 to get to 12 under.

"My ball-striking was so bad today," Henseleit said. "I think I hit one good iron shot today, so it really was a grind out there. I made a lot of up-and-downs. Holed a few good putts. It just wasn't that easy out there for me today."

Defending champion Danielle Kang (68) was 10 under in a group that included Stacy Lewis (65), Brittany Lincicome (67) and Jennifer Kupcho (69). With AP

