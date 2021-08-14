YUKA Saso shot an even-par 72 in the second round, staying in striking distance of the leaders in the Women’s Scottish Open at the Dumbarnie Links in Fife, Scotland.
Saso has a two-day total of 139 in a tie for fifth place, four shots behind leader Ariya Jutanugarn, who shot 66 for a 9-under par 135 after 36 holes.
The 20-year-old Saso had a slow start with three bogeys but birdies in the 7th, 10th, and 11th got her back on track.
Saso bogeyed the 16th but immediately made up for it with a birdie on the 17th in the tournament offering a $1.5 million purse.
Coming off a joint ninth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, Saso is in a share of fifth in Scotland with Jeongeun Lee6, Lydia Hall, Kelsey MacDonald, Ryan O’Toole, and Sarah Schmelzel.
Yuka Saso
