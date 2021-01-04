SOTY: Golf flourishes in pandemic, so does Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso

GOLF was one of the very few sports that flourished during the pandemic, and fortunately for the Philippines, there is someone to cheer for during these tough times.

Yuka Saso made the country proud in 2020 with her exploits in the LPGA of Japan Tour, winning two titles and a respectable showing in the US Women’s Open.

That also earned her a place among Spin.ph honorees for 2020.

The 19-year-old is no longer new to giving joy to the Philippine sports community. In 2018, Saso captured a double gold when she claimed the individual title and led the Philippines to the team gold in the Asian Games.

Saso turned pro in 2019, but her debut came only in June after several events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Filipina of Japanese descent wasted no time in proving that her lofty billing as an amateur will translate in the pro circuit.

PHOTO: AP

In only her second JLPGA Tour event, Saso claimed a win, topping the NEC Karuizawa tournament with a 16 under 200 after she shot a 63 in the final round on Aug. 16.

Saso didn’t have to wait long for her second win as in the same month, the Fil-Japanese sensation copped the Nitori Ladies Golf Tournament. Showing nerves of steel, Saso averted a collapse with a 71 in the final round and a 13 under 275 to beat Sakura Koiwai by two strokes.

Her performance in the JLPGA Tour allowed Saso to rise in the world rankings - 55th by November - as well as gain an outright spot in the US Women’s Open. Another Filipina in Bianca Pagdanganan joined her in the last major of the 2020 golf season.

In December, Filipino golf fans stayed up in the wee hours of the morning to watch two of the country’s representatives. Saso's 70 and 71 put her in joint sixth after two rounds. However, Saso slipped on moving day after a 77, and ended with a 72 for a five over 289 to finish at joint 13th.

PHOTO: golf.com

Even with a dip in the performance at the US Open, Saso put herself in the conversation among the best players in the world, her swing even drawing comparisons to Rory McIlroy.

Saso also had a hefty payday in her rookie season as her US Open finish earned her $96,800, roughly P4.6 million. She also had big paydays in the JLPGA Tour, one of the most lucrative in the world.

More importantly, Saso, along with Pagdanganan, also rejuvenated the Philippine golf scene.