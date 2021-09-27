Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Yuka Saso finishes tied for fourth in LPGA NW Arkansas

    YUKA Saso hit two eagles on the way to a second straight 65 to finish in a tie for fourth spot in the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship on Sunday in Rogers, Arkansas (Monday, Manila time).

    The Filipina-Japanese golfer eagles the par-5 No. 7 and the closing hole, winding up with a 14-under 199 total in the 54-hole tournament.

    Saso, the US Women's Open champion, also made four birdies and two bogeys in the final round at Pinnacle Country Club.

    The 20-year-old Saso, who had an opening-round 69, bagged $104,506 (around P5.2 million).

    Nasa Hataoka of Japan topped the event with a closing 67 for a 16-under 197 total, bagging $345,000 (around P17 million).

    Eun Hee Ji of Korea also shot a 67, ending in tied for second at at 15-under with Minjee Lee of Australia, who carded a third-round 68.

    Dottie Ardina of the Philippines had a closing 68 to finish at four-under 209, pocketing $5,923.

    Bianca Pagdanganan shot a 71 for a one-under 212 total for a share of 74th spot and $4,188.

