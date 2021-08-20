Yuka Saso fires eagle-aided 68 to start AIG Women's Open bid

YUKA Saso fired an eagle-aided 68 to finish the first round just one shot adrift of the leaders in the 2021 AIG Women’s Open at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland on Thursday.

Yuka Saso in AIG Women’s Open

Saso went 4-under par to share fourth place with Georgia Hall, Andrea Lee, and amateur Louise Duncan, only a stroke behind world number one and Olympic champion Nelly Korda, Kim Sei Young, and Madelene Sagstorm after they shot 67s in the fifth and final major of the women's circuit this year.

An eagle at the 12th after a chip shot from the fringe from about 20 yards put Saso within reach of the leaders in one of the shots of the day.

That eagle coupled with birdies at No. 5, No. 6, and No. 14 made up for a slow start after a bogey at the second hole.

“I started with a bogey but I got lucky out there, chipping for eagle. I played really good. I really enjoyed it, said Saso.

“I tried to hit it low and it went well,” said Saso, referring to her chip shot.

Saso also saved par at 16th after her tee shot landed in the bunker to remain her distance with the pace setters.

Tee-off for Saso’s second round will be at 8:09 a.m. (3:09 p.m., Manila time)

