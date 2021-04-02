Yuka Saso in Top 10 after 69 in LPGA major; Pagdanganan at 75

YUKA Saso fired a three-under par 69 on Friday to get into contention after the first round of the LPGA Tour's first major of the year - the ANA Inspiration at the Mission Hills Dinah Shore course in Rancho Mirage, California.

The Fil-Japanese got off to a scorching start in her season debut in the US tour, knocking in three birdies in the backnine where she started to squeeze into a tie for eighth three shots behind leader Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand.

Saso, 19, could've gone higher if not for her only bogey of the day on the seventh hole. Still, the 36-33 card was enough to put her inside an eight-way tie for eighth place in the $3.2 million event.

The other Filipina in the elite field, Bianca Pagdanganan, didn't do as well, opening with a 75. She will need to bounce back in the second round to make it to the weekend in her first LPGA tournament of the season.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tavatanakit, the 21-year-old sophomore, did not make a single bogey while rolling in six birdies to take command of the $3.2-million event.

Tavatanakit, the 21-year-old former UCLA player from Thailand, closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a bogey-free 66. She reached all the par 5s in two, birdieing three of them.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“It was a pretty calm and relaxing day today,” Tavatanakit said. “I just stuck to my game plan and didn’t get too greedy out there. I know it’s a major, it’s tough, the course is really tough. I was just being really patient and I was waiting for putts to drop, and they did on the back nine.”

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Past champions Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko were at 70 with Mitchelle Wie, Christina Kim, Cheyenne Knight and Amy Yang.

Mirim Lee, the winner in September last year in the postponed event, played in the afternoon along with top-ranked Jin Young Ko and Kia winner Inbee Park. Jin Young Ko missed the tournament last year after winning in 2019.

The temperature climbed into the 90s early in the afternoon, with triple-digit heat possible the next three days at the scenic desert layout. - With reports from the Associated Press