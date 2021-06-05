Yuka Saso fires 67 for halfway lead at US Women's Open

SAN FRANCISCO - Yuka Saso shot a near-flawless four-under par 67 to seize the solo lead halfway through the 2021 US Women's Open at the Lake Course of The Country Club.

The Fil-Japanese teenager slipped to only her second bogey of the day on a three-putt at No. 4 - her 13th of the day. But she battled back with birdies on two of her last five holes to put herself in the lead alone.

Together with her opening 69, the 19-year old Saso totalled six-under 136 through 36 holes to seize the lead in only her third appearance in a golf major.

Korean Jeongeun Lee6 was one stroke back after her own 67, missing a 12-footer for a share of the lead. She will now be paired with Saso in the third round.

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos