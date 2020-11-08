Yuka Saso leads Player of the Year race in Japan tour after runner-up finish

YUKA Saso fired a career-best nine-under par 63 to snatch second place in the Toto Japan Classic on Sunday in Omitami City and solidify her hold of first place in the tour's money rankings.

Saso, 19, started the day in joint 12th, but steadily climbed up the leaderboard behind a flawless final round capped by three straight birdies that gave her a share of the lead with former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin of Korea.

Saso finished the 54-hole tournament on 16-under 200, three shots behind Shin who clinched the win with an eagle on No. 17 and a closing birdie.

Shin, who started the day a shot ahead of Ayako Kimura, also finished bogey-free in the final round on the way to a 19-under total after a 66.

The runner-up finish allowed Saso to regain the top spot in the Mercedes Player of the Year race while widening the gap in the money race.

Saso took over the Player of the Year lead from Sakura Koiwai, who ended up in 18th place after a closing 70. She now leads Koiwai by 37.39 points in the POY race and by 23.89 million in money winnings.

