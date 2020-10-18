Yuka Saso finishes in top 10 of Fujitsu Ladies tournament

YUKA Saso fired a closing 70 to finish in the top 10 of the Japan LPGA’s Fujitsu Ladies tournament on Sunday in Chiba.
A rollercoaster round saw the 19-year-old Saso at even through 16 before birdies on the final two holes for a 54-hole total of two-under 214 in the Japan LPGA tournament at Tokyu Seven Hundred Club.
The Filipina-Japanese golfer shared 10th place with Wakimoto Hana, who shot a 72.
The bagged ¥1,935,000 (around P890,000).
Shin Jie scored a closing 69 for a 209 total, bagging the top prize of ¥18,000,000 (around P8 million).
Ayaka Furue shot a final-round 66 to finish at 211, joint second with Bae Seon Woo, who carded a 70.
They bagged ¥7,900,000 each.
